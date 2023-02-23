Facebook Turning point in Merano for the death of 39-year-old Sigrid Gröber. His partner, Alexander Gruber, 55, was arrested. “The injuries found, both in terms of extent and distribution on the body, were found to be completely incompatible with an accidental fall and are due to the use of blunt instruments such as punches and kicks”. This is the result of the autopsy on the woman’s body, who died in the Merano emergency room on the night between Saturday and Sunday, where the man had accompanied her claiming that she had fallen down the stairs. Sigrid Gröber, as stated in the note from the Bolzano prosecutor’s office, would have been kicked and punched and left in the cold.

On the body of Sigrid Gröber, the autopsy found “multiple injuries at the level of the head, neck, chest, upper and lower limbs, including multiple fractures involving several ribs, both anterior (thorax) and posterior (back) “. This is what we read in a note from the Bolzano prosecutor’s office, after the arrest of Alexander Gruber, the 55-year-old custodian of the Kaiserhof hotel school.

“The injuries found – adds the prosecutor – both in size and distribution on the body, were found to be completely incompatible with an accidental fall and are due to the use of blunt instruments such as

punches and kicks. The injuries, aggravated by hypothermic conditions as a result of the fact that the injured person remained

exposed to the cold for a significant amount of time after the assault, led to a respiratory crisis that resulted in the woman’s death.”

Therefore, following the results of the autopsy, “the public prosecutor’s office immediately presented a request for a precautionary measure which was accepted today and immediately put into execution”. The man, with whom the woman was having an affair even though they weren’t cohabiting, is now in prison for voluntary homicide.

Gruber was in the psychiatry ward of the Merano hospital, where he had been hospitalized since the hours following the incident. It was he who asked for the intervention of the doctors, saying that the woman had fallen down the stairs.

