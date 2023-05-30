Merate: Dr. Eloulimy Aiman ​​Hamed Abdou is leaving. Patients again without a doctor

Eloulimy Aiman ​​Hamed Abdou

Wednesday, May 31st will be Dr.’s last working day Eloulimy Aiman ​​Hamed Abdouwho communicated that he will cease his temporary role as general practitioner with effect from 1 June 2023.

In the letter from ATS Brianza that was delivered to the doctor’s patients it is written: “If it is currently impossible to find Doctors available to take on an assignment, the patients can contact a specific Ambulatorio Medico Temporaneo (AMT) which will ensure continuity in the ‘primary health care’.

The Temporary Medical Clinic is located at the Continuity of Care station, in Largo Mandic, 1 Merate. Access to the clinic is possible only by appointment by calling 039 2369000 from Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 12:30. It is also possible to send a request via email to [email protected]

The Saudi doctor had arrived in Merate on 12 July in doctor’s office in Via Pascoli 13, to replace Dr. Fortunata Palermiti, who moved to another area. The patients are thus again without a family doctor.