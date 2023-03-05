Written on Sunday 05 March 2023 at 21:53

The reasons for the argument that broke out this morning in the “Manzoni” gallery in the center of Merate between two young men united by a family bond are not known.

From words they would have gone to deeds with the woman, in her thirties, non-EU, who apparently had the worst for a violent slap in the face from her cousin.

The two then left and the girl, from what is known, would have taken herself to the emergency room without however filing a complaint or following up aftermath because of the incident.

