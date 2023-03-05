Home Health Merate: quarrel in the center with a woman hit in the face
The reasons for the argument that broke out this morning in the “Manzoni” gallery in the center of Merate between two young men united by a family bond are not known.
From words they would have gone to deeds with the woman, in her thirties, non-EU, who apparently had the worst for a violent slap in the face from her cousin.
The two then left and the girl, from what is known, would have taken herself to the emergency room without however filing a complaint or following up aftermath because of the incident.

