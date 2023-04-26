Mercedes E-Class: all new, more elegant and technological

IT’S ALWAYS SHE… – Bigger, more spacious, more technological, more elegant: the new Mercedes E Classwhose arrival in Italian dealerships is scheduled forfall of 2023 with prices from around 60,000 euros, takes a decisive step forward compared to the model of which it is preparing to take over. The proportions of the bodywork remain the classic ones of the large three-volume sedan that we have known for five generations now, but thanks to the shortened front overhang, the longer bonnet and the more rearward passenger compartment, theappearance is now more dynamic, slim and streamlined. Although well concealed, the overall dimensions are still important, with a length of 495cma width of 188 and a height of 147. The wheelbase gains an abundant two centimeters, reaching a height of 2.96 metres, which should guarantee even more space for the rear passengers.

… BUT IT’S MORE MODERN AND ELEGANT – Compared to the model on the market today, the new Mercedes E Class sports a more refined and modern look, thanks to smoother and more streamlined joints between the surfaces of the bodywork (which translate into a Cx of 0.23, really excellent for the category) and to the new headlights, slimmer both in front and behind, where the bulbs, lighting up, recreate the emblem of the three-pointed star. New too grille style: available, depending on the trim levels, in the classic configuration with chromed horizontal slats or with the crest set in the centre, it is framed in a glossy black profile very similar to that of the 100% electric sisters of the EQ family.

IT’S LUXURIOUS INSIDE (AND NOW EVEN MORE “ECO”) – The new Mercedes E Class it’s all new even inside, upholstered with eco-sustainable quality materials: the armchairs of the basic models, for example, are lined with a mix of alpaca wool and recycled materials, which also make up the foam for the padding. Of great effect full screen dashboard, similar to that of the Mercedes EQE and EQS. The completely digital instrument panel is paired with a large central monitor from which all on-board services are managed, some of which can be controlled by a artificial intelligence system able to analyze and understand the driver’s habits. The main screen also includes a series of accessory functions, including video connections with Zoom and the TikTok video sharing platform, but also the proposal of specific breathing exercises dedicated to those suffering from motion sickness.

YOU ENTER ON BOARD (ALSO) WITH YOUR IPHONE – Optional, however, the monitor dedicated to the passenger, from which, thanks to a special glass that prevents lateral vision, it is possible watch a movie without distracting the driver. Among the technological “gems” of the new one Mercedes E Classalso the new entrance into the passenger compartment with “virtual” key: it is sufficient to “save” it in a special app available for Apple devices and it can be used by a maximum of 16 people, subject to authorization by the owner, who can establish whether a friend or family member can drive or only sit on board .

ELECTRIFIED ONLY – Important news also concern the mechanics. For the first time in its history, the new Mercedes E Class is available on request with the rear end steering: the rear drive wheels can rotate up to 4.5°, making it easier to maneuver in tight spaces. The car, in countries where it is permitted by law, is also able to park by itself, with no one on board, controlled remotely by the driver. At launch, the engine range includes all four-cylinder units with two liters of displacement and all electrified. They share a 23hp mild hybrid system E 200 and benzina da 204 CV e la E 220 d diesel (also 4×4) with 197 HP. Instead, they have a 129 HP electric motor with a rechargeable battery on tap And 300 e da 313 CV e da And 400 e from 380 HP. Both top-of-the-line petrol hybrid versions are also available with all-wheel drive.