He is about to go to the archive on the morning of the fifth day of Avellino’s retreat in Mercogliano: this morning Mr. Taurino insisted a lot on the defensive phase, a purely technical work during which the coach explained the rudiments of the three-way defense and tried the movements. out with the ball. The starters Forte, Aloi and Tito are still present with the group. Intense work also for the goalkeepers with the preparation that therefore comes to life. The day ended with an unloading and a jog.

The boys from Cantera dell’Avellino and women’s football were also present in the stands. Soon there will be the official presentation of the new acquisition Moretti.