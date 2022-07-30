A few days a press release entitled “Il canned fish beats the crisis ”, presenting the can of tuna as a“ healthy, nutrient-rich and affordable product, an excellent alternative to fresh fish that is suitable for everyone (children, athletes, new mothers and the elderly).

However, this last point generates some perplexity, given that one of the most consumed canned fish is precisely the tuna fishand that the health authorities have repeatedly reported the need for certain categories of consumers such as pregnant women and children to limit the consumption of certain qualities of fish, including tuna fishdue to the content of mercurio which could lead to serious health problems.

A recent EFSA document indicates that the pesceespecially large predators such as tuna e swordfish, are a major source of mercurio in nutrition and therefore you have to be careful with the doses. The EPA in the US, on the other hand, invites consumers to vary their consumption of fish, precisely to limit the intake of mercurio advising women going through pregnancy or planning to have a baby to severely limit their consumption.

Il mercurio it is a metal that has natural origin (rock erosion and volcanic activity) and can also come from some human activities such as industrial production, pesticides and medicines. In water, the inorganic form of this element is then transformed by the marine microflora into an organic form, i.e. the methylmercurywhich accumulates in the tissues of the fish that we then go to eat.

This compound is present in all aquatic organisms, but especially in those at the top of the food chain such as shark, swordfish and several species of tuna.

As for the weekly doses of canned tuna recommended, the company wants to clarify that the recommendation reported is fully compliant with the recommendations of the EFSA and the FDA and is therefore absolutely respectful for the health of all of us consumers. The packs of canned tuna most commonly used as single portions (over 50% of consumption) have in fact a content of 80g which, if drained, corresponds to about 52g of fish: a quantity that therefore allows, even with the consumption of two packs , to remain equally below both the 170g recommended for pregnant women and children and the 340g expected for any adult.