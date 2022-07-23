L’mercury poisoning it is usually caused by the ingestion or inhalation of mercury in one of its three forms (ranging from elemental, to organic, and finally to inorganic). Elemental mercury exposure particularly affects the respiratory system because the inhalation of its vapors causes cough, chills, fever and breathlessness, it affects the skin with slight swelling, blistering, peeling, irritation, hives, bad erythema and allergic contact dermatitis associated with the sensation of pain.

The central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral are also affected by experiencing depression, paranoia, marked irritability, hallucinations, inability to concentrate, sudden memory loss, tremors of the hands, head, lips, tongue, jaw and eyelids. fast weight loss, consistently low body temperature, sleepiness, insomnia and general fatigue. Exposure to the mercurio inorganic usually causes the development of a metallic taste, localized oropharyngeal pain, nausea, vomiting, hemorrhagic diarrhea, renal dysfunction and various neurological abnormalities.

Why should this topic be carefully considered? Simple, because we are continuously exposed to this risk by consuming canned tuna. Il pesce it is definitely a food strongly recommended for all ages and regardless of any pathologies that one may suffer from, due to its high protein intake and high content of omega-3 fatty acids. Unfortunately, however, the fish that ends up on our table is not always 100% safe. Fishing intensive, microplastic pollution, excessive use of drugs in aquaculture practices are, in fact, all factors that contribute to deteriorating the good quality of fish.

Certainly, however, the main problem is the contamination from methylmercury, the form of the metal most absorbed by man and also the most toxic; unfortunately, the fish of our Mediterranean are particularly contaminated by this substance and Italy is the first European country for mercury contamination of fish.

What happens? The methylmercury it penetrates our body, accumulating inside the red blood cells and easily entering our bloodstream; it also represents a serious problem for pregnant or breastfeeding women as, thanks to its highly assimilable form, it is able to penetrate the placenta, reaching the mammary glands and contaminating the milk. Here’s why they would go avoided i large fish and carnivores (such as swordfish, cod, tuna): this toxic substance tends to accumulate in predators that absorb it from the smaller fish they feed on and that end up becoming richer in it.

Is canned fish safe? Many people, in order to consume their weekly ration of fish in a practical and fast way, choose to buy canned tuna as it provides a lot of protein, is rich in fatty acids and contains fairly high levels of vitamin B. Canned tuna is often the most common source of mercury for our body.