While the World Cup is coming to an end in Qatar, two cases of MERS are reported on Qatari territory.

MERS significa Middle East Respiratory Syndrome a very severe respiratory syndrome caused by a cousin coronavirus of Sars-CoV2, MERS-CoV.

The virus is widespread in Middle Eastern countries such as: Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Yemen and Saudi Arabia.