Mes, that parallel negotiation on 417 billion to help investments – breaking latest news

Pierre Gramegna, who became director general of the European Stability Mechanism last December, almost immediately visited his least aligned shareholder: Giorgia Meloni, the premier of the only euro area government that is not ratifying the body’s reform. The note from Palazzo Chigi that day last January was succinct: «Meloni underlined the anomaly of a tool which, despite having huge resources, is not used despite the difficult economic situation. A situation that – concluded the note – does not seem destined to change following the reform of the Mes”.

A stabilization tool However, what the government was unable to explain is what does not emerge from the official statements: the idea of ​​relaunching the fund presented in Rome by the Luxembourger Gramegna and the tension surrounding it – and Italy’s role – is building up in the euro area. On a technical level, Gramegna wants to make the Mes evolve in the direction indicated by Meloni. The Mechanism could no longer function only as a State-saving fund, but as a “stabilization tool” that helps the governments of the euro to support large investments in the most difficult phases. For the moment, there is a plan that Gramegna is discussing in a tour of the capitals which has just begun in Rome.

Government bond issues The basic idea is to use the firepower of the Mes, today 417 billion, to guarantee the public debt of the euro countries when they get into debt to finance investments. It would not be guaranteed individual issues of government bonds, but a share of all existing bonds. The advantage for Italy and other governments that have to offer higher yields on their debt would be evident: strengthened by the guarantee of the Mes, which has the maximum reliability on the market, the countries considered more fragile could obtain more long-term financing, to larger sums and at lower costs, and then use the funds in their investments. The conditions for accessing the guarantee would be similar to those of the Recovery: carrying out precise investment plans and the reforms necessary to implement them. The Mes would thus become an instrument to combat economic difficulties, to allow euro countries to finance European priorities such as the energy or digital transition. Today his system can deploy up to 417 billion, which will grow as Spain and Greece repay the loans of a decade ago. The Economy Minister was also present at the January meeting in Rome Giancarlo Giorgetti and the general secretary of the Mes Nicola Giammarioli, who was later clear: "The time to discuss a budget stabilization function is now," he wrote on his body's website.