by admin
Argentina continues to celebrate the World Cup won in Qatar. After the 2-0 against Panama last week at themonumental stadium di Buenos Aires, the Selection of the ct Scaloni wins un’altra friendly. This time for 7-0 against Curacao all’Unique Mother of Cities Stadium to Santiago del Estero.

LEO SHOW – For a change the protagonist is Lionel Messi, author of a hat-trick which makes him break through the ceiling of 100 goals in the senior national team: the PSG forward (36 years old on 24 June) rises to 102 goals in 174 appearances.

ITALIANS’ – On the pitch from the start as well Nico Gonzalez (author of the 2-0 goal and an assist for Messi) of Fiorentina and Lautaro Martinez of Inter, replaced in the second half by Paulo Dybala of Roma, who serves the assist for the final 7-0 scored by Montiel. In the same minute (67′) the Giallorossi entered the field Angel Di Maria of Juventus, who scored from a penalty.

Friendly:
Argentina-Curacao 7-0

GOAL: 20′, 33′ and 37′ Messi, 23′ Nico Gonzalez, 35′ Enzo Fernandez, 78′ rig. Di Maria, 87′ Montiel.

