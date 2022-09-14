The center collects patients from Sicily and Calabria, the appeal of hundreds of families

MESSINA Is the Cystic Fibrosis Center of the Polyclinic in danger of losing accreditation? The alarm comes from the Association of Volunteers for Cystic Fibrosis which supports the treatments offered to patients and which sees the treatment of hundreds of people, not only Sicilians, for whom the Messina unit has become a vital reference at risk.

In the first months of the year, the project to give management autonomy to the Center seemed to take off. Today the project seems to be at stake; on the contrary, in recent months the screening required for patients has slowed down. Meanwhile, the same department is growing in Catania, which has been strengthened in recent years.

Hence the appeal also of Professor Giuseppe Magazzù to the Rector Salvatore Cuzzocreathe request of the association to politics and the denunciation of the exponent of Cento Passi Domenico Syracusan.

A disease that requires specialist care

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is the most frequent genetic disease in the Western world, with a potentially fatal course, which in recent years has been using new drugs that are “miraculously” changing the natural history of the disease.

All this was possible thanks to the care in specialized centers provided for by law 548/93, which meet the international standards of care according to which the same Centers are accredited by a national Commission under the supervision of the ISS. The Messina Center was the first to have the accreditation of excellence from Rome down and since 2011 it has been a center established by the Sicilian Region with a contact person indicated in the decree.

The battle for managerial autonomy

The CF Center has been allocated to the UOSD (Simple Departmental Operating Units) of “Pediatric Gastroenterology and Cystic Fibrosis” but since 2019 an operating unit was envisaged that would have its own management autonomy, required by the complexity and peculiarity of the pathology that it involves addressing various problems promptly at a time when new therapies are available.

“No to the dismantling of the Center, our appeal to the rector”

“This goal – says Giuseppe Magazzù, scientific consultant of the Volunteers Association against Cystic Fibrosis – has been pursued by the association in recent years in contact with the councilorship but without success, despite two thirds of Catania patients being followed in Messina and, in general, more than two thirds of the patients belonging to the Centro FC of Messina come from all the provinces of Sicily, Calabria and Puglia. Not only has the hoped-for autonomy not been achieved, but we are also witnessing the dismantling of the Center. Management should take urgent steps to keep business. Hundreds of families belonging to the Center trust in the rector of the University of Messina por to maintain and strengthen a heritage that is not of Messina but of the whole of Sicily and of those people who, even from outside the region, come to be treated at the Messina FC Center “.

Syracusano: “Let’s safeguard a public garrison of excellence”

An appeal received by Domenico Siracusano, candidate on the regional list of the “Hundred Steps of Sicily”: “From the assembly of the 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗶 𝗰𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮 of Messina the cry of alarm rose loudly, in the firm and determined words of President Mariella Swallow it, against the risk of losing the requirements of excellence and closing the ward of the Messina Polyclinic. We are facing a thirty-year experience, promoted by Professor Giuseppe Magazzù, who represents a point of reference for Sicily and the whole of Southern Italy. It is unacceptable, inconceivable that 𝘂𝗻𝗮 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗺𝗶𝗼𝗽𝗲 fails to see the extraordinarily competent and effective care work carried out over the years. In the face of the testimonies of the sick and families, it is necessary to exercise respect and take every action to defend and safeguard a 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝗱𝗶 𝗲𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘇𝗮, against speculations of various kinds. Proceed with the organizational and managerial autonomy of the department and stop playing with the lives of hundreds of people “.