Messina Denaro hospitalized in L’Aquila. He told the prosecutors: “I will never regret”

Legal Messina Denaro, conditions incompatible with 41bis

Messina Denaro’s conditions “have worsened and are not compatible with harsh prison”. This is what the lawyer of the mafia boss Alessandro Cerella affirms, arguing that “he must be assisted 24 hours a day”. Cerella met the boss in the L’Aquila prison at the end of July. “In a very short time – he adds – we will present an application for hospitalization”.

Messina Denaro to the prosecutors: you took me for illness, I will never regret it

“I will never repent”: the boss Matteo Messina Denaro said without hesitation when questioned after his arrest by the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia and the deputy Paolo Guido. The interrogation in which the boss denies having committed massacres and murders and having trafficked in drugs, but he admits having corresponded with the mafia boss Bernardo Provenzano, was deposited today. “I don’t want to be superman or arrogant, you took me for my illness”. The mafia boss said that as long as he could, he lived by giving up technology, knowing it would be a weak point. But then he had to give in.

To the magistrates, to explain the change of pace on the management of fugitives last February 13, he quoted the Jewish proverb: “if you want to hide a tree, plant it in a forest”. “Now that I have the disease and I can no longer stay outside and I have to come back here…”, he said to himself after discovering he had the tumor “then – he said – I’m starting to live as a tree planted in the middle of the forest , then if you have to arrest all the people who had anything to do with me in Campobello, I think you have to arrest two to three thousand people: that’s what it is about”. But, he specified, few in the village knew his true identity. “In Campobello I created another identity for myself: Francesco”. “I played poker, I ate at restaurants, I went to games,” he explained. A normal life to go unnoticed.

“I feel like a man of honor but not as a mafioso. I know Cosa Nostra from the newspapers,” said Messina Denaro. “My life hasn’t been sedentary, it’s been a very adventurous, eventful life,” he said, admitting he was on the run and that he had bought a gun, but never used it and never committed murders or massacres.

“Let me tell you one thing. Perhaps it is the thing I care most about. I am not a saint… but I have nothing to do with the murder of the child”: the boss says without hesitation speaking of the murder of little Giuseppe Di Matteo, the son of the repentant kidnapped and dissolved in acid.

