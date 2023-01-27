Home Health Messina Denaro, inside the boss’s den among prints, reproductions of paintings and a home gym – Video
Health

Messina Denaro, inside the boss’s den among prints, reproductions of paintings and a home gym – Video

by admin
Messina Denaro, inside the boss’s den among prints, reproductions of paintings and a home gym – Video

Pictures on the walls with reproductions of famous paintings, posters of film stars, such as the Godfather or Joker, a room used as a gym. It is the inside of the lair of Matteo Messina Money, the one discovered in via CB 31 in Campobello di Mazara, in the province of Trapani. The video with images of the hideout was shot by the Carabinieri del Ros who, on January 16, arrested the mafia boss.

Previous Article

Matteo Messina Denaro: “I am informed, please be able to be treated with better drugs and therapies”

See also  the new calendar of administrations

You may also like

reason saves your life

“We will guarantee assistance to 3 million elderly...

the video of Messina Denaro’s house

What path for those with metastatic breast cancer?

Covid, for pregnant women the risk of death...

From Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” to Al Pacino’s poster,...

New Oncology Plan, Aiom: “It can improve assistance,...

Lose weight with the stationary bike, how many...

Smoking bans, new rules are coming for the...

Why do some children get sick often? What...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy