Pictures on the walls with reproductions of famous paintings, posters of film stars, such as the Godfather or Joker, a room used as a gym. It is the inside of the lair of Matteo Messina Money, the one discovered in via CB 31 in Campobello di Mazara, in the province of Trapani. The video with images of the hideout was shot by the Carabinieri del Ros who, on January 16, arrested the mafia boss.