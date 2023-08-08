Messina Denaro was operated on. His words in the interrogation after his capture: «I will never regret. You caught me thanks to the disease”

From 4bis to the hospital of L’Aquila. The conditions of Matteo Messina Denaro, a cancer patient who is being operated on today in the hospital, are increasingly precarious. “I will never repent.” These are his words, when he was interrogated after his arrest on January 16 at the Maddalena clinic in Palermo. In the first interrogation report, dated February 13 and now filed, the Cosa Nostra boss challenged the magistrates by denying having committed massacres and murders and having trafficked in drugs. «I feel like a man of honor but not as a mafioso, I know the Cosa Nostra from the newspapers. Maybe I was doing business there and I didn’t know it was Cosa nostra», Messina Denaro said after the arrest to the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and to the deputy Paolo Guido. “My life hasn’t been sedentary, it’s been a very adventurous, eventful life,” he also stated, effectively admitting that he was on the run and that he had bought a gun, but never used it. Matteo Messina Denaro underwent surgery in the afternoon and, according to what has been learned, a long stay in the hospital cell of the L’Aquila hospital is expected. In the hospital of the Abruzzo capital, the boss was transferred today by the 41bis regime amidst enormous security measures.

“You took me for the disease”

During the interrogation, Messina Denaro also told prosecutors that he was captured because of the disease. “I don’t want to be a superman or arrogant, you took me for my illness,” said the mafia boss, adding that he gave up technology “as long as he could” because he knew it would be a weak point. Furthermore, to explain to the magistrates the change of pace on the management of the fugitive on 13 February last, he quoted the Jewish proverb: «if you want to hide a tree, plant it in a forest. Now that I have the disease and I can’t stay outside any longer and I have to come back here…”, he said to himself after discovering he had the tumor, “then – he said – I’m starting to lead a life as a tree planted in the middle of the forest, so if you have to arrest all the people who have had anything to do with me in Campobello, I think you have to arrest two to three thousand people: that’s what it is about.’ According to the boss, few in the village knew his true identity: «In Campobello I created another identity for myself: Francesco. I played poker, ate at restaurants, went to play,” he explained.

“I didn’t kill little Di Matteo”

During the long interrogation, the boss also reported that he was not involved in the murder of Giuseppe di Matteo, the son of the repentant who was kidnapped and dissolved in acid. “Let me tell you one thing,” Messina Denaro told the magistrates. “Maybe it’s the thing I care most about: I’m not a saint… but I had nothing to do with the murder of the child”. Then, addressing the prosecutor: «You teach me that a kidnapping has its own purpose, which always excludes the killing of the hostage, because what is a kidnapping for? At an exchange: you give me this and I give the hostage; the kidnapping is never aimed at killing – explains the boss -. They kidnap this child – therefore I am the instigator, instigator of the kidnapping – they kidnap this child, he (Giovanni Brusca, ndr) does not say that I was there». And then again: «Suddenly he is left alone in this whole situation, time passes, a year/two years, he says he is in front of the television and the news breaks the news of… that he had been sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of the tax collector Ignazio Salvo, are we here?» he explains. At that point, according to Messina Denaro’s narration, Brusca, beside himself with the life sentence for the murder of Salvo, decreed the death of the child. «But… then, in all conscience – continues the mafia boss -, if I have to go in that process, which is now of Cassation, I have to go for kidnapping. So why do you put me – not you, the system – as the instigator for the murder, when he says that we never saw each other again?». For Messina Denaro, «decided» everything Brusca «for the wrath of the life sentence that he took. And I feel like a homicide is being saddled, instead in my opinion they have to be saddled with kidnapping; I don’t do it for a question of 30 years or life imprisonment, for a question of principle. And then everyone… that is, they killed him, dissolved him in acid and in the end, am I the one to pay? That is, but how many injustices do I have to suffer?», he concluded.

“My father was an art dealer”

When asked by the Palermo prosecutor if he had ever trafficked in drugs, Messina Denaro replied that he lived well “from my own, from my family” because his father, Francesco Messina Denaro, godfather of Castelvetrano, who died as a fugitive and was considered one of the loyalists of the Corleonesi di Totò Riina, was “an art dealer”. And then again: “I’m passionate about ancient history from Rome to go up – the mafia boss tells the prosecutors – then my father was an art dealer and where I live there is Selinunte (an archaeological site in the Trapani area, ndr). My father didn’t go there to dig but in Selinunte at that time there were a thousand people and they were all digging. In general, my father bought 100% of the works which were then sold in Switzerland and then arrived everywhere from Switzerland: in Arabia, in the Emirates and we saw things that passed through my father in American museums », he concluded.

“I didn’t want to offend Falcone”

Finally, the boss launches into an interpretation of the vowel dated May 23 when stopped in traffic for the commemorations of the Capaci massacre, he cursed. «It’s not that I wanted to offend Judge Falcone, I don’t care… What’s the point? That I was angry with that methodology of commemoration. So, if instead of the judge it had been Garibaldi, my reaction would always have been the same, because they cannot afford to block a motorway for tens of kilometres: this way you make yourself hated», he told the prosecutors, commenting on the audio message sent to a patient he was undergoing chemotherapy with while on the run.

