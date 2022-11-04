Studying new therapeutic opportunities for heart attack patients at risk of bleeding. It will be possible, at the AOU “G. Martino “of Messina, thanks to a grant from the Ministry of Health which assigned € 348,886 to the Operative Units of Interventional Cardiology and UTIC (Cardiological Intensive Care Unit) of the university hospital.

A loan that is part of the prestigious Ministerial Research Finalized project, reserved for young researchers under 40 years of ageassigned to Prof. Francesco Costa, university researcher and medical director of the Cardiology team. A result of teamwork developed in collaboration with Dr. Giampiero Vizzaricardiologist of the AOU, the Professors Gianluca di Bella and Antonio Micari directors of the Operative Units of UTIC and Interventional Cardiology.

The goal is to evaluate the impact of new antithrombotic strategies in subjects suffering from heart attack who have a high risk of bleeding by improving the quality of research and assistance. Patients will be identified through a risk score – already developed by Prof. Costa and published in the prestigious journal The Lancet – and will then be treated using precision medical techniques.

“This is a great opportunity for our center and for our patients, emphasizes Prof. Costa. We will be able to rigorously study new therapeutic opportunities for those very fragile patients who have a high risk of bleeding. The funding will allow us to acquire new technologies, currently not available in the Company, including tests for platelet function, genetic tests and devices for therapeutic adherence that will allow us to guarantee precision medicine. In addition, an App will be developed to support and follow these patients in a more stringent way. “

Targeted research is a competitive call for health research aimed at ensuring the development and quality of services of the Citizen Health Service. The Messinese project, winner as a “change-promoting project, ranked 27th at national level, fifth among the projects in cardiology and the only one selected in Sicily in this category, surpassing a selection of 948 proposals. It is also among the only three assigned to southern Italy in a ranking dominated by prestigious hospitals and IRCSS in the north. Further important funding was obtained from Clinical Pharmacology in collaboration with the IRCSS San Matteo di Pavia.

“A recognition – emphasizes Prof. Antonio Micari – which enhances the path started and developed by our cardiology to guarantee more and more excellent, highly specialized and quality treatment paths, both in terms of research and assistance. I would like to thank the magnificent Rector Prof. Salvatore Cuzzocrea and the Extraordinary Commissioner Dr. Giampiero Bonaccorsi for their efforts in guaranteeing the growth of this group which has enormous potential ”.

