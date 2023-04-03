Doctors “accountants” for lack of administrative staff. In the Messina area, the average time for a polysomnography is more than a year, a month for a visit to interstitial pathologies, the need to intensify outpatient activities, but other Provinces and Regions are worse off

Doctors forced to act as bureaucrats and “accountants”, dealing with invoices, accounting and appointments in order to guarantee quality assistance to patients suffering from respiratory diseases, from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, one of the most common, to those requiring ventilation home mechanics or long-term oxygen therapy. Suffice it to say that only in the province of Messina from 2005 to 2022 have gone from just 100 to about 3300 people subject to ventilation.

Not only more pulmonologists are needed but an implementation of administrative staff and other key figures: dry and clear the alarm raised by the specialists who examined these and other category problems on the occasion of the meeting promoted by [email protected], an association created by Philip went e Rosario Contiguglia. The two pulmonologists brought together numerous colleagues, various institutional representatives and international teachers at the Royal Hotel in Messina for a two-day meeting also useful for updating on new diagnostic, clinical and therapeutic frontiers. “We sat the protagonists of territorial pulmonology at a table – explain the promoters – to find solutions to the numerous critical issues encountered during and also in the aftermath of the pandemic”. Second Enzo Cannata, pulmonologist of the Asp Ragusa: “Covid was an epochal change, it unmasked and disoriented us and brought out the need for a greater meeting between general practitioners, nurses and specialists”. But above all, integration with hospitals is necessary: ​​”In Messina, the average for performing a polysomnography is over a year – added the colleague Frances Sinagra – and a month for a visit on interstitial pathologies, times that are too long, with a relationship of closer collaboration with hospitals we could shorten the wait for complex patients”, a concept reiterated by Enzo Cannata, who focused on the relationship with general medicine. On the ideal requirements for a local specialist clinic: “Global spirometry should also be envisaged – he explained Enrico Gammeri – reversibility, Dlco, blood gas analysis, 6mwt, Eno and anti-smoking centers, which are not currently carried out in the province of Messina “.

However, the Asp Peloritana boasts the center of Pistunina, considered a “happy island” and is better located than other areas of Sicily and Calabria, the latter “only thanks to the pandemic has it discovered the existence of pulmonology”, as ruled , with effective irony, Francis Scopelliti, who spoke of the reality of Reggio Calabria, where there are still serious shortcomings today. Second Marcellus Nucifora dell’Asp Messina is not only a problem of economic resources but also of gradual growth, step by step, and of the management philosophy of the companies but great strides have nevertheless been made with virtuous operating models in the last 10-15 years: “It remains the problem, not only Sicilian but national, of the small number of doctors; therefore many tenders go deserted”. A problem that should disappear in 5-6 years thanks to the recent replenishment of medical specializations. There was also talk of healthcare homes, much discussed: “Below 20/30 thousand inhabitants make sense – he said Saffi Ettore Giustini interviewed by Umberto Alecci – taking a Tuscan example, but they are not seen very well by the younger generations, the old model should be implemented”. Carla Magazzu he recalled that organic plants lack the provision of respiratory home care, an essential and complex service that requires various indispensable figures for proper functioning. In the end Mario Schisano and trade unionists Joanna Parents (Amounts), Vincent Barreca (Cisl Medici) e Frank Orlando (Uil Fpl) have drawn some conclusions underlining that it is necessary to raise one’s voice more in the institutional tables.

In the evening, the delivery of some prizes: in memory of Maurizio Vignola, assigned to the professors Mario Cazzola e Nuncio Crimithose in memory of Joseph Milic Emili, given to professors Mario Polverino e Joseph DiMaria and the recognition named after Dom Spina, won by the researcher Carmella Belardo and delivered by Clive Pageof King’s College London, president of the British Pharmacological Society and director of the Sakler Institute.