Met Gala 2023: the red carpet live with all the looks of the stars

Met Gala 2023: the red carpet live with all the looks of the stars

Met Gala 2023: the red carpet live from the Metropolitan Museum in New York

Welcome to the 2023 Met Gala! The red carpet of this edition of the most glamorous event on the East Coast has just concluded at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, the gala inaugurates the exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beautyhonoring the legacy of the great fashion designer who passed away in 2019, as well as raising money for the Met’s Costume Institute.

What happened

As always, the evening kicked off with the parade of stars on the red carpet, which in fact constitutes one of the highlights of the event. After all, it is not without reason that the Met Gala has been dubbed the “Super Bowl of fashion”: in fact, it is on the monumental steps of the Metropolitan Museum that some of the most memorable (and viral) outfits of the last decade have paraded ( and here you can review some of the most spectacular looks ever). This year, A-list celebrities were asked to “dress in honor of Karl,” i.e., to portray Lagerfeld’s inimitable style. A dress code that gave us a défilé of personalized suits and ensembles that pay homage to the master’s most iconic creations, from tweed for Chanel to fourrure and leather looks for Fendi, up to his own unmistakable black and white uniform.

Who walked the red carpet

But who walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday May 1st? The list of co-hosts for this year’s edition includes actresses Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, tennis super champion Roger Federer, pop star Dua Lipa and, of course, Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue. They were joined by a large lineup of film and music stars, fashion designers and supermodels, who brought their fabulous outfits to the red carpet.

Stay tuned

Scroll through our gallery (below) to see all the looks on the red carpet and don’t miss any of the wonderful outfits of this evening. Also be sure to tune in to the official Met Gala 2023 stream Vogue to review the entire event live.

This article was originally published on American Vogue.

