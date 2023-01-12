Home Health Meta Quest, fitness features and heart rate monitor support coming soon
Meta Quest, fitness features and heart rate monitor support coming soon

Meta is about to introduce new features in Meta Quest, designed to make headsets more and more suitable for home sports. The first is the integration of Health Connectbut the most interesting one for VR fitness enthusiasts is the new one ability to pair Bluetooth heart rate monitorsso you can view your training statistics in real time.

Health Connect is Google’s health API, which allows Android users to share health and fitness data between multiple apps and consolidate that information in one place. The integration actually allows you to connect Quest Move VR workouts to Google Fit without having to do anything, thus finding the data automatically available. Meta enabled a similar integration with Apple Health for iOS users last year.

The novelty goes very well with the possibility of collecting heart rate data also from a Bluetooth heart rate monitor. This has become a real-time statistic that can be viewed via Meta Quest Move, as Meta spokesperson Travis Isaman recalls.

“When a compatible heart rate monitor is paired with Meta Quest Move, the heart rate overlay will appear on any game or app in VR. A developer will not need to integrate”

Compatible heart rate monitors include Garmin HRM-Dual and Polar H10 chest straps, but Isaman isn’t ruling out that other Bluetooth heart rate monitors, including smartwatches, may be supported and work with Meta Quest. Garmin HRM-Dual and Polar H10 are simply known to work, so as of now other devices may prove to be compatible, but there is no list available at the moment. Meta shared the news but did not provide timelines and other useful information, so at the moment we have to settle for what is reported.

