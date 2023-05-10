Metabolic Health and Eye Pressure: What’s the Connection?

Metabolism is a crucial aspect of our body’s overall well-being. Understanding how this factor also affects our vision can help us prevent many diseases.

Intraocular pressure is a fundamental value for establishing the health of our eyes. When it is altered, in fact, the risk of the onset of pathologies is around the corner.

There are many factors that can cause it: some are internal, referring to a general malfunction of our eyes, others external such as, for example, an unhealthy lifestyle, stress and anxiety, smoking, difficult pregnancies and above all the health of the metabolism.

Within the study entitled “Metabolic Health, Obesity, and Intraocular Pressure” conducted by a team of researchers from Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital, in Seoul, South Korea, the possible correlation between ocular pressure and metabolic health, to verify whether the latter can affect eye health more than values ​​related to body mass.

The researchers analyzed, from May 2015 to April 2016, the values ​​of 20,385 adults aged between 19 and 85 years. Participants were divided into groups based on body weight and metabolic health status defined on the basis of parameters such as medical history, abdominal obesity, dyslipidemia, low levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, hypertension and high fasting blood glucose levels. .

The results show how, contrary to what one might think, maintaining metabolic stability is more important than body weight as regards the variation and increase in intraocular pressure: where this is higher, in fact, there is a co-presence of altered metabolic values.

“A linear increase in intraocular pressure was also observed with the increase in the number of components of the metabolic disease, but without any difference between normal weight and obese subjects.”: these are the words of the researchers reported in the study.

Alteration of body mass, therefore including obesity, is undoubtedly one of the causes that affect eye health, but not as much as an altered metabolism. In fact, even people of normal weight but with poor metabolic health can present problems related to eye pressure.

To prevent eye diseases such as, for example, glaucoma, a chronic and progressive disease that causes serious damage to vision, it is therefore essential to treat this aspect regularly.

Following a balanced diet every day, exercising, sleeping well and relieving stress are just some of the actions that can help prevent diseases that affect both the health of our metabolism and that of our eyes.

Fonte: Ophthalmology Times