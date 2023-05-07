Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake and a new Castlevania exclusive to PS5? Jez Corden talks about it

Michael Galluzzi | 7/05/2023, ore 18:34

GAME INFORMATION

The rumors about the PlayStation Showcase in May or June do not stop bouncing on social networks and sector forums. The latest rumors shared by Jez Corden and Nick ‘Shpeshal_Nick’ Baker tickle the curiosity of the community with some interesting advances on Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake.

The editor of WindowsCentral and the founding insider of XboxEra agree that Konami, in concert with Sony, is preparing the big announcement of the updated version of MGS 3. According to the ‘deep throats’ of the two gaming personalities, the official presentation of Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake will be part of the next lineup PlayStation Showcase which should be held in the coming weeks. But that is not all.

Again based on the information obtained from Jez Corden and Speshal_Nick, the reveal trailer of MGS 3 Remake will confirm that the title will be offered in Exclusive to PlayStation 5. Taking a cue from the anticipations of the founder of XboxEra, Corden believes that the partnership signed by Sony and Konami with the already announced Remake of Silent Hill 2 and with the rumored remake of Snake Eater should extend to a new video game of the iconic Castlevania serieseven if in this case he does not believe he has enough elements to endorse the rumors collected.

While waiting for a clarification from Sony and Konami, we invite you to read our in-depth analysis dedicated to what we want from the remakes of Metal Gear Solid and MGS 3.