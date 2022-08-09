“Mark Zuckerberg is a great businessman. Of course, it’s funny that he has so much money and always wears the same clothes ”. Many probably thought so. But the courage to say it, azni to write it, he had a car. It was Blenderbot 3, one chatbot based on artificial intelligence that Meta has just made available to American users.

Blenderbot 3 is a kind of virtual assistant, with whom real people can chat. You have been trained, as is often the case with this kind of artificial intelligence, on a very large amount of text, taken from all over the web. Based on this information, the AI ​​is now capable of generate sentences of complete meaning autonomouslychoosing the words most appropriate to the context and searching the Internet for the information necessary for provide ‘adequate’ answers. At the moment, Blenderbot 3 is only available in the US in a test version.

The first answers given by Blenderbot 3 were curious to say the least and they interested the founder of Facebook, as well as CEO of Meta. In a conversation reported by Business Insider, Zuckerberg was first criticized for his shirts all the same, later defined as “strange and manipulative”. Business Insider also interviewed Blenderbot 3 on the US political situation.

“Currently – the system said – the president of the United States is Donald J. Trump. He was indirectly elected for a 4-year term through the constituency in 2016.” A similar response was received by journalist Jeff Horwitz, one of the creators of the Facebook Papers, with which Blenderbot has also indulged a number of anti-Semitic considerations.

Why Blenderbot 3 spreads fake news

What happened, to tell the truth, repeats a script already seen with artificial intelligence. The reason is quite simple: AI is trained on the basis of the text available online and, in essence, learns to relate words and graphic signs to generate complete sentences. These sentences reflect, often unfiltered, how much the system has stored online, including racism, prejudice and human bad habits.

Recently also Dall-E 2, the Open AI system for creating images, received similar accusations. In this case, the artificial intelligence generates only images of white men if the keyword “lawyer” is used, and, conversely, only images of white women if it is interrogated with “flight attendant”.

The truth is, in this case, Meta expected something similar could happen: the public test phase is for this. “BlenderBot – explains Meta – is designed to learn how to improve one’s skills through natural conversations and feedback from human beings in the real world“.

For this reason, when chatting with Blenderbot 3, you can enter evaluations with respect to the quality of the answers: a thumbs up and down that can also be motivated. The goal is to improve system performance, allowing it to learn from interactions with users. Which, in this way, actively participate in the development of the system.

Chatbot and artificial intelligence: the way to the future of the web?

Blenderbot 3 arrives a few months later the case of Blake Lemoine. The engineer, fired by Google, called LaMDA artificial intelligence sentient. Net of the debate on conscience, the Silicon Valley trend seems to invest in this kind of systems, programmed to interact with users in a natural way and on a wide variety of topics. An interaction that differs greatly from the chatbots we are dealing with today, perhaps in customer service.

LaMDA, GPT-3, open source Bloom di Hugging Face and now Blenderbot 3 could be the basis of the evolution of ours relationship with the web. One report where the user interface would change: no more keywords and clicksbut conversations to get advice and suggestions.

In an interview with Alex Kantrowitz following his statements onTo sentient, it was Lemoine himself who explained it: “LaMDA can suggest new videos to watch or music to listen to. There is a version that the user can submit images of geographic locations to get recommendations on similar places to visit ”.

Similar fate could have Blenderbot 3: at the base of these experiments there is no human-machine interaction as an end in itself. There is a new web modelbased on the conversation with artificial intelligence systems, perhaps equipped with avatars, to which we will ask for help or advice.