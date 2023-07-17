Metastatic Breast Cancer, New Drugs Increase Survival, Improve Women’s Quality of Life

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. In Veneto the incidence of this disease is 5,172 new cases a year and there are over 73,000 women who live after being diagnosed with breast cancer. HER2-positive cancers account for about 15-20% of all breast cancers. It is estimated that about 5% of patients with HER2-positive breast cancer have metastases at diagnosis, and among women with early-stage disease, about 10% may develop metastases in the 5 years following diagnosis.

Today, cutting-edge technology and therapeutic options are available that respond to the different needs of care and improve the expectation and quality of life of patients. This is what emerges from the event “Breast cancer, analysis of the current scenario and future perspectives in governance. Focus on Veneto“, organized by Healthcare engineat the Veneto Institute of Molecular Medicine in Padua (VIMM).

As he explains Valentina Guarnerifull professor, director of the School of Specialization in Medical Oncology of the University of Padua “the therapeutic scenario of breast cancer it is constantly evolving. In recent years there has been a gradual increase in the overall survival of patients with metastatic disease, testifying to the effectiveness of new therapeutic strategies. The challenge is to adapt the therapeutic algorithms in order to optimize the treatment sequences”.

About the characteristics of new drugsProfessor Guarneri explains that the availability of new drugs often involve the need to deal with new tolerability profiles, which require an adaptation of the pathways to meet the new needs of patients.

“In particular, with reference to HEr2 positive disease, the new ADC trastuzumab-deruxtecan has established itself as the new standard of second-line treatmenta – explains Guarneri -. In the Destiny Breast 03 study, progression-free survival was 25 months in patients treated with trastuzumab-deruxtecan versus 7.2 months observed in patients treated with T-DM1. There was also an increase in the survival global”.

Finally, Valentina Guarneri is keen to underline that “it is important to remember that these drugs can cause interstitial pneumonitis, so the correct selection of patients and monitoring of possible symptoms becomes essential, in order to avoid the appearance of severe toxicity”.

