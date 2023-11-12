Metastatic breast cancer: personalized treatments thanks to mutation testing

Approximately 40% of all ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic tumors present mutations in the ESR1 or Estrogen Receptor 1. For this subgroup of cases, new target therapies have been developed which will be available in a few months, but in order to be able to prescribe them it is necessary to make a diagnosis with tests for mutations. They explain it at the XXV National Congress underway in Rome Antonio Russonational treasurer of Aiom, and Saverio Cinieri, national president of Aiom, explain why it is important to use liquid biopsy to identify predictive biomarkers of response or resistance to treatment

