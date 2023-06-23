Metastatic colorectal cancer, Ai enlisted to understand how patients respond to treatments – breaking latest news

by Ruggiero Corcella

The clinical trial of the REVERT project for the development of a decision-making system based on algorithms is underway. It is coordinated by IRCCS San Raffaele and the Tor Vergata University of Rome

Understanding in advance what are the effects of therapies on patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): the goal of the REVERT project (taRgeted thErapy for adVanced colorEctal cancer paTients), funded by the European Horizon 2020 program with almost 6 million euros. Started in January 2020, the project enters the final phase (expected completion by December 2023) with the launch of the clinical trial that sees Italy in the front row: the IRCCS San Raffaele in Rome, in fact, the European coordination center while the University of Rome Tor Vergata coordinates the clinical trial.

Database and computational system

This objective is pursued through the construction of the REVERT-DataBase (RDB) thanks to a large number of standardized biobank samples with related structured data and clinical databases (including known clinical and biological characteristics as well as new, potential prognostic/predictive biomarkers) from several important European clinical centres.

The RDB, in turn, is used to build a sophisticated computational framework based on Artificial Intelligence to evaluate its impact on survival and quality of life in a prospective clinical study through the testing of new therapeutic sequences of available targeted drugs and authorized in patients with mCRC. Eventually, REVERT will also generate a European network between SMEs, research institutes, clinical centers and biobanks focused on R&D in the field of AI-Health for the development of personalized medicine.

Disease numbers

Colorectal cancer is the third malignancy in men and the second in women, behind only lung and breast cancers. The latest AIOM report The numbers of cancer in Italy 2022 estimates 48,100 new cases for the year in reference (26,000 in men and 22,100 in women, up on 2020 by +1.5% and +1.6% respectively ), occurring with increasing frequency among those under 50, among whom diagnoses have doubled with an expected mortality rate to increase to 2030. Approximately 50% of patients with local colorectal cancer will develop distant metastases and that almost 21% of patients already have metastases at the time of diagnosis.

The selection of the first pharmacological treatment in metastatic disease represents a crucial step in the therapeutic pathway of these patients, allowing a significant improvement in response rates and overall survival thanks to the association between chemotherapy drugs and drugs with a molecular target.

Biological bank and database

The project stems from the experience achieved at the San Raffaele in Rome, where already in 2006 an interinstitutional and multidisciplinary biological bank and database was created for the application of artificial intelligence methodologies aimed at developing predictive medicine protocols explains Fiorella Guadagni , coordinator of the project and of the BioBIM Biobank and associated database of the IRCCS San Raffaele and full professor of Clinical Biochemistry and Clinical Molecular Biology at the Telematic University San Raffaele Rome.

The aim is to build an innovative decision support system based on artificial intelligence using the experience and real-world data of several hospitals operating in the EU healthcare system for an innovative model of combinatorial therapy, based on a personalized medicine, which identifies the most effective treatment intervention for the individual patient with colorectal cancer, he adds.

Personalized treatment

Through this innovative model, based on artificial intelligence techniques, we want to personalize the therapeutic treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer – not susceptible to surgery – identifying, each time, the most effective one.

The clinical study will verify the predictive efficacy of Artificial Intelligence on the choice of the best treatment from a “personalized” perspective, explains Mario Roselli, director of the Medical Oncology Unit of the Tor Vergata University Hospital and full professor of the same University.

In fact, the decision-making algorithm was previously “educated” through retrospective evaluation of the clinical profiles of patients already treated in the Oncology Units participating in the project and who, based on their response to treatment, were defined as “responders” or “not responders”. This algorithm, applied to the new patients enrolled in the clinical study, will allow to support the investigator towards the best therapeutic choice. Finally, although the REVERT trial is specifically aimed at metastatic colorectal disease, its results are expected to have a positive impact on other types of cancer, he concludes.

I partner europei

Among the European partners, in addition to the IRCCS San Raffaele (coordination center of the REVERT project) and the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the REVERT project involves 6 Medical Oncology Units belonging to 3 different European countries: the University of Rome Tor Vergata (clinical coordinator), the University of Florence and Palermo, the Institutul Regional de Oncologie Iasi and the Clusterul Regional Inovativ de Imagistica Moleculara Structurala (both in Romania) and the Servicio Murciano De Salud (Spain) will take care of patient enrollment.

Among the non-clinical partners participating in the project: ProMIS – Mattone Internazionale Salute Program, responsible for the dissemination and communication of the results, Malmo Universitet (Sweden), Umea Universitet (Sweden), Genxpro GMBH (Germany), Bundesanstalt Fuermaterialforschung Und-Pruefung (Germany ), Biovariance GMBH (Germany), Fundacion Universitaria San Antonio (Spain), Luxembourg Institute of Health (Luxembourg) and Olomedia (Italy).

