Augmented reality, blockchain, M-worlds: words that have become quite familiar by now but which mainly refer to the idea of ​​entertainment with video games. In fact, the metaverse is also a real thing when it comes to health with applications already being used by 77% of health care related service providers. And its usefulness is perceived in a very concrete way. Physicians, for example, can test the effectiveness of new surgical methods in the metaverse before trying them on real patients.