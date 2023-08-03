Method with cuttings with success guarantee!

Do you want to propagate your oleander? Now is the right time to take and grow cuttings. With the next step-by-step instructions you will quickly get new plants.

Propagating oleanders by cuttings: The best method with a guarantee of success

With its filigree, delicate pink flowers and dark green leaves, it is a real eye-catcher in the garden, on the balcony or on the terrace. The exotic has crept into the hearts of hobby gardeners, who like to multiply it. There are four methods of propagating oleanders, the most effective being the cuttings variant.

The other propagation methods and their disadvantages:

Generative Plant propagation via seeds: Rarely succeeds, as there are now many hybrid varieties. The daughter plants differ significantly from the mother plant.

propagation via division: In principle it is possible, but young oleanders do not tolerate division very well and the growth habit of the larger specimens does not allow it.

finishing: you must already have some experience for this method to work well. The right cutting technique is crucial for the end result.

Luckily she is Method with cuttings pretty easy and doesn’t require any expertise. We provide a simple guide and explain step by step how to get new plants.

Late summer is the right time for propagation

Late summer, when the flowering period is slowly coming to an end, is the best time for propagation. Plants will no longer put all their energy into budding, and cuts will heal faster. In mid to late August there is a pruning anyway, during which one-year-old shoots can be cut off.

In addition, the cuttings have enough time to develop their roots and grow into young plants before the growing season ends at the beginning of September and the plant slowly prepares for hibernation.

The necessary materials and accessories

You will need the following materials and accessories:

1. For the cuttings:

Cultivation pot Cultivation soil Sand for better drainage Compost Gravel Stones Root hormone Charcoal powder to seal the interface Pruning shears or pruning shears Gardening gloves

2. For the young plants:

Plant pot for the young plants, best made of terracotta potting soil sand for better drainage compost gravel stones

Cut and pull cuttings: instructions

Propagating oleander plants from cuttings is done in four easy steps.

1. First, the cultivation pot is properly filled with substrate. A drainage layer is laid and compost is worked in.

2. Cut the cuttings and disinfect the interfaces.

3. Plant the cuttings and wait for them to root and form leaves.

4. The young plants are repotted.

Make the potting soil for oleander yourself

Layer the potting soil, gravel, compost and sand as follows:

The lower layer consists of gravel stones and is intended to improve drainage. Put a middle layer of organic compost and sand on top and a mixture of potting soil and quartz sand on top.

When the cuttings form roots, they will first absorb nutrients from the top layer via the irrigation water. Over time, the roots will also grow through the middle layer and find valuable nutrients there for leaf formation. When the plant roots reach the drainage layer, they need to be transplanted into a tub.

Cut the cuttings properly

Now you need to cut the cuttings. Annual or biennial shoots that do not have flowers are best. The cuttings should be around 20cm long and have no flower buds. Cut them just below a pair of leaves Remove all but the top three leaves and cut in half.

Cut the cuttings diagonally at the top and sprinkle with charcoal powder to seal the cut and prevent infestation with fungal spores, bacteria and fungi. You can (if desired) sprinkle the lower part of the cuttings with rooting hormone. Stick the bottom of the cuttings about 2cm deep into the soil.

Proper care encourages growth

Place the growing pots in a warm, sunny spot in the garden that is protected from wind and rain (at temperatures above 18 degrees Celsius). If August is cold and rainy, you can place the seed pot on a sunny windowsill. Water the young plants daily from below, never let the soil dry out completely. Then it’s time to wait. Watch the three leaves above – if they aren’t wilting, yellowing or falling off then everything is fine and you just need to be patient. The first sign that the young plants have developed their roots are the new leaf buds. From this moment on, you can water the cuttings less often and place the plants in an area where they can get morning sun.

