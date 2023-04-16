metro A stations closed and houses evacuated in Prati Fiscali

Rain swing, vento, Freddo e alert bad weather yellow from the Civil protection throughout the day on Saturday. Roma was overwhelmed by‘wide low pressure air which is hitting Europe, with the temperature which fell to 8 degrees in the morning. Flooding in underpasses e fallen branches in many areas, traffic slowed down to Centocelle and Torpignattara per high water on the road. The station Subaugusta of Metro A was closed for flooding. Partially closed in the morning also that of Furius Camillus. They’ve been over 200 The interventions of the Fire fighters. Problems also at the Sandro hospital Pertini: due to heavy rainfall, there was an infiltration of water in the department of Orthopedics8 patients They were transferred in the vacancies in Surgery. Health sources explain that the roof requires interventions retrainingplanned and financed, whose we are it has already been banned.

Evacuated houses in Prati Fiscali Fear in Prati Fiscali, where some families have been evacuate. The district, in particular the quadrant between via dei Prati Fiscali Vecchia, vicolo dei Prati Fiscali and via Patmo, is finished underwater. water and sewagedue to a problem with sewers repeatedly denounced by residents. The families I am run away from their homes, helped by the Fire Brigade and by the men of the Civil Protection, e stay temporarily into inn. “The situation in the III Municipality – said the mayor Gualtieri –

was determined by broken down to the network lifting system sewer of Val Melaina which Acea has already repaired but which now needs to gradually return to full functionality”.

Precipitation and flooding And accident in Corso d’Italia in the underpass at the height of via Campania caused traffic blocks for hours, the flooding in Via Santa Maria di Galeria have caused severe delays. The fallen water has reached the 45mm (one millimeter of accumulation is equal to one liter dropped on a surface of one square metre, with the moderate rain will arrive 6-8 mm) in the city center in the area of Colosseum It is on Lungotevere. See also Few people know that this antioxidant drink could prevent prostate cancer

Wind, showers and storm surges on the coast, snow in the mountains Strong gusts of wind on the Aurelia verso Fregene and Torrimpietra. Abundant snow at Terminillo and Monte Livata. For emergencies, citizens can contact the toll-free number 800854854 and allo 06 67109200 for any need.

Mayor Gualtieri: “There are no critical issues” “They don’t register critical issues relevant – said the mayor Roberto Gualtieri on the sidelines of the inauguration of the “Civil Protection Days” al Circus Maximus -. right now in the city ​​of Rome because of bad weather which has hit the capital, where today there is a yellow alert, but we are in a phase of attention and ready to intervene in the most relevant cases”. The event was reduced in the scheduled activities, precisely because of the bad weather.

Atac: “Huge amount of water in Subaugusta” «A blackout – Atac informs us – caused the partial closure of the Furio Camillo stationnow regularly in operation, while the Subaugusta station is still closed to allow staff to dry the large amount of water entering from outside. The executives Attack are engaged along the metro lines to coordinate operations and limit the unavailability of transport systems as much as possible”.

Thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind and storm surges on the coast Thunderstorms since dawn on Saturday they hit the Colosseum area and Cyprus exceeding 50 millimeters of rain. But heavy showers are hitting across the Lazio, in particular on the coast of Ladispoli and Cerveteri with frequent electrical activity. The movements usually reduced on Saturday are limiting the inconvenience, but they are still recorded delays and slowdowns both in circulation on the Aurelia and the A12 motorway and also on different lines Lazio railways. Poor visibility made the situation worse. Numerous the call the fire brigade. See also Alzheimer's, positive data for vaccine candidate: tests continue

Damage to agriculture «Huge damage caused by bad weather throughout the Lazio – the alarm of Coldiretti – with violent thunderstorms and tornadoes, accompanied by hail which destroyed fruit, especially strawberries, apricots, pears, peaches and almondsbut also vegetables: from artichoke zucchini up to asparagus and broad beanswho are likely to miss the appointment of first of May». Among the most affected areasand Latina, Viterbo and the Castelli Romani, particularly Velletri. . “The crops are increasingly exposed to the consequences of climate change – explains the president of Coldiretti Lazio, David Granieri – . Only in Lazio is the damage caused by one’s own climate changesexceed the 250 million euros per year”.

Forecasts Matthias Gussonisite meteorologist www.iLMeteo.it, confirms that, after the passage of a first North Atlantic cyclone with very snow in the Alps Central-Eastern countries, «this is the encore. A low pressure, descending from the British Isles, is crossing the entire Tyrrhenian Sea: rains and thunderstorms from Tuscany to Campania, intense rains at times also in Sardinia and patchy over the rest of central-southern Italy. We assist more in late autumn than late spring».

Bad weather again next week «In the same days – continues the meteorologist -, thelast year temperatures widely above 20 degrees with peaks of 25°C: 2023 is giving us a fresh and unstable month of April, a bit like before the climate changes, in the last century. From Monday the high pressure will resurface overwhelmingly over a large part of central-northern Europe, but over the Mediterranean there will remain a lacuna baricaa wound, a cold drop at high altitude, which it will cause on Italy frequent thunderstorms afternoons and still thickening in the South, at least until Wednesday». And whitewashed peaks in Abruzzo, where the ski season he was now considered to be on his last legs. A Sunday of still unstable weather will follow. See also Regional elections: live results. Lombardy and Lazio in the center right. Fontana-Rocca over 50% - Politics