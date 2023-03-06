A day of potential chaos. Wednesday 8 March, Women’s Day, Milan and the rest of Italy will have to deal with a general strike proclaimed by the unions Slai Cobas, Cub. Workers of all public and private categories may cross their arms, but as always, the greatest inconveniences risk occurring for the transport public.

Employees of can stay in Milan Atm, the company that manages subways, buses and trams under the Madonnina. “The subways will be in service from morning to late afternoon: they are guaranteed until 6 pm. The lines could be affected by the strike after 6 pm, until the end of the service”, the Foro Bonaparte company said in a statement. Different speech, however, for buses, trams and trolleybuses which “may not be guaranteed from 8:45 to 15 and after 18 until the end of the service”, clarified the company.

Lo strike – reads the Atm website – it was proclaimed for “the safety of workers, the renewal of the moratorium on dismissals, the protection of rights in smart working, public welfare, for retirement at 60, the right to work, wages and careers without discrimination, against austerity policies, against changes to basic income, against precariousness.”

Last February 17, another day of strike, they had been under the Madonnina closed three of the five subway lines for a good part of the day.







