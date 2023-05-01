Home » metro, buses and trams may stop
Health

metro, buses and trams may stop

by admin



Metro, trams and buses in Milan could stop on Tuesday 2 May and turn the return from the Workers’ Day weekend into a black day (at least on the transport front). Indeed, one has been announced strike concerning local public transport workers. The agitation, announced on the website of the Ministry of Transport, was confirmed by ATM itself.

The (national) strike was called by the Confail Faisa trade union to claim (according to a note) “the lack of essential content in the CCNL for the category, especially in relation to the ongoing increase in the cost of living, safety at work, the timetable and organization of work and all those issues that require urgent and necessary attention”. The hourly impact will be four hours, from 8.45 to 12.45.

All means that will stop

For the moment it is not clear which and how many vehicles will remain idle due to the strike, the actual inconvenience will only be known on the day itself. Everything will depend on the effective adhesion of the workers (a This address, the percentages of participation in recent strikes can be consulted).

Instead, one was carried out between 9pm on April 30 and 9pm on May 1st strike of railway personnel which concerned, inter alia, Trenord and Trenitalia.



See also  Lamezia, the 'fast track' protocol starts at the emergency room: new system against queues and renunciation of treatment

You may also like

Alice Scagni killed by her brother a year...

Trevisan beaten 2-1 by Pegula in Madrid

how it affects the environment and health

“Unprecedented situation, 800,000 people ready to leave” –...

Tax, the pre-compiled 730 is ready: from Irpef...

Serie B, the results of the day 35

Paris, clashes in the May Day procession: 300...

Masks in hospitals and RSA, new rules from...

UN: ‘More than 800,000 people could flee Sudan’

acquisition of assets for 229 billion – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy