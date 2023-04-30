metro, trams and buses risk stopping

Metro, trams and buses in Milan could stop on Tuesday 2 May and turn the return from the Workers’ Day weekend into a black day (at least on the transport front). In fact, a strike by ATM vehicles is scheduled for the first working day of May. The agitation, announced in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, was also confirmed by the Milan transport company with a note.

The timetable for the transport strike on 2 May

“On Tuesday 2 May, the Confail Faisa union proclaimed a strike on local public transport at a national level. In Milan, the strike could have consequences on our lines from 8.45 to 12.45”, writes Atm in communicated.

The strike was called “to claim the lack of content essential to the category in the CCNL, especially in relation to the ongoing increase in the cost of living, safety at work, working hours and organization and all those issues that require urgent and necessary attention”.

All means that will stop

For the moment it is not clear which and how many vehicles will remain idle due to the strike, the actual inconvenience will only be known on the day itself. Everything will depend on the effective adhesion of the workers (a This address, the percentages of adherence to recent strikes can be consulted). However, there is one certainty: the strike will have a duration of 4 hours.

On the same day Slai-Prol-Cobas organizes one strike national solidarity scheme for personnel employed by companies in the private sector, cooperatives and public service contracts.

The strike by local public transport staff will come immediately after that of the railway staff. The trains will be at risk for 24 ore between April 30 and May 1.







