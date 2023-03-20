Nintendo’s English division has sent users a concise surveywhich however has restarted speculation on the exit date Of Metroid Prime 4one of the most anticipated and mysterious titles in development for Nintendo Switch.

The survey was actually about Metroid Prime Remastered, a title launched by surprise last month which seems to have achieved great success. Reading it carefully the question was really innocent: “(Metorid Prime Remastered) Seems to be a good way to pass the time until Metroid Prime 4 launches.” But many have seen us as a signal about possible ads related to the game in the coming months, with related speculation on the release in late 2023 or 2024.

The Metroid Prime 4 problem is quite well known. Announced at E3 2017, it disappeared completely from the radar after the announcement of the restart of development in 2019, complete with a complete change of the team (now Retro Studios). Since then it has been dead calm, meaning the company hasn’t talked about the game again.

Now, the fact that Metroid Prime 4 has been mentioned in an official survey has inevitably reopened the dance.