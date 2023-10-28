Mexican Government Provides Aid and Assistance to Hurricane Otis-affected Areas

Mexico Government Provides Care and Aid to Hurricane Otis Affected Areas

(CNN Spanish) – The Government of Mexico has announced the actions they are taking to provide care and aid to the areas affected by Hurricane Otis. In a statement released on Friday, the Government stated that the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) have initiated an airlift operation to speed up the distribution of humanitarian aid.

The Government highlighted several actions that have been taken so far, including the transportation of 6,000 groceries and 3,000 liters of bottled water by land. Additionally, 8.6 tons of groceries and six tons of water have been transported by air. The authorities also reported the delivery of 8,170 food supplies and 16,080 liters of water. Furthermore, they announced that an additional 10,100 groceries would be delivered in specific neighborhoods.

In terms of healthcare, the Government stated that ambulance helicopters have been deployed to facilitate hospital transfers. It is estimated that around 100 patients will be transported to Magdalena de las Salinas and La Raza hospitals. The Ministry of Health has also provided psychological care to the affected population and deployed 132 health professionals to offer medical consultations, including 34 specialists and 30 general practitioners.

The Mexican Red Cross has announced that 20 tons of humanitarian aid are on their way to further strengthen assistance efforts, and an additional 40 tons are expected to arrive from Mexico City.

The Government also informed that access to the Mexico-Acapulco highway has been restored and is operating normally. They have opened a lane on the federal highway and are currently working on repairing several routes, including Chilpancingo-Acapulco and Chilpancingo-Acatlán de Osorio. Additionally, repairs are being carried out at the Chilpancingo-Tlapa section and the La Venta section, where a sinkhole was reported.

In a positive development, the Government has recovered control of the Acapulco International Airport’s control tower, enabling an air bridge between the terminal and the Mexico City International Airport (AICM). This has allowed commercial airlines such as Aeroméxico, Volaris, and VivaAerobús to operate free flights to evacuate 450 visitors.

The Government is working diligently to provide comprehensive care and assistance to those affected by Hurricane Otis. The priority is to ensure the well-being and recovery of the affected population.

