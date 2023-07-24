Mexican Social Security Institute Creates Decalogue to Promote Mental Health Care and Addiction Prevention

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has unveiled a new initiative to promote mental health and addiction prevention. Through a decalogue, the IMSS aims to educate the population about the main actions and tools in mental health care.

In the 21st century, focusing only on physical health is not enough. Emotional health is equally important, and mental health is a medical and psychological issue. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that one in eight people worldwide suffers from a mental disorder, which includes significant disturbances in thinking, emotion regulation, or behavior.

Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders, affecting an estimated 3.8% of the global population. In Mexico alone, 3.6 million adults suffer from depression, accounting for 2.8% of the total population.

Given this concerning situation, the IMSS has created a decalogue as part of its sectoral campaign “Live HEALTHY” to encourage prevention and self-care in mental health. The decalogue consists of ten points to take care of mental health, as detailed by psychologist Alejandra Diaz Moguel. These recommendations include recognizing and expressing emotions in a healthy way, seeking professional help if emotions become uncontrollable, taking breaks for relaxation exercises, maintaining a support network, focusing on present moment rather than worrying about the future, engaging in activities that bring joy, exercising for 30 minutes daily, maintaining a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and avoiding self-medication or consuming substances without prescription.

In addition, the IMSS introduces “The five minutes of gratitude” as a practice to promote mental well-being. This practice emphasizes taking a few moments each day to reflect on and express gratitude for the positive aspects of life.

Through this decalogue and the “Live HEALTHY” campaign, the IMSS aims to raise awareness and provide practical tools for mental health care and addiction prevention. By implementing these recommendations, individuals can take proactive steps towards maintaining and improving their mental health.

