Hundreds of migrants they attempted to cross the confine Between Mexico e States United after what happened a Ciudad Juarezwhere 39 foreigners were burned to death in a detention center and others 27 were injured, six of them in a serious way. The US border guards said so, specifying that they will all be expelled. The migrants walked across the US-Mexico border right from Ciudad Juarez, then surrendered to US border guards in El Paso on the other side of the border.

The US consulate in Ciudad Juarez hastened to deny some rumors of an alleged opening of the border after the tragedy, calling them “completely false”. “The border is closed to irregular immigration!”, the US consulate repeated on Twitter in a message in Spanish entitled “Do not be fooled”.

A rumor had circulated among the migrants that the United States was ready to take some of them on humanitarian grounds, a correspondent of theAfp in Ciudad Juarez. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre had vaguely hinted at a “possibility of medical assistance in the United States for those injured” in the fire, after contacts with “Mexican officials in the field”. In Mexico, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez thanked the US authorities “who have actually offered their support”. “But whether it’s been accepted right now is not very clear to me,” she added.