Mfe closes sharply higher, Stock Exchange speculates on sale – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 12 – Shares of Mfe, the Dutch-registered holding company listed on the Stock Exchange which controls the Mediaset television group, posted a marked increase. On the day of Silvio Berlusconi’s death, the stock gained 5.86% in category A at 0.5 euro, reducing the distance compared to the category B share (+2.32% at 0.70) at which assigned 10 voting rights. The market is betting on the hypothesis that it could be sold by the heirs even if the sprint seen in the morning on the Stock Exchange was reduced in the finale.



The same speculations did not concern Mondadori (+1.54%), nor the subsidiary Mediolanum (+0.39%) (ANSA).

