Mfe (Mediaset) lights up again on the Stock Exchange. Purchases on the shares of the Biscione

Mfe, the television holding company of the Berlusconi family which keeps Mediaset with activities in Spain and Germany, remains a hot title on Piazza Affari.

The title, or rather the titles since there are class A and B ones (with ten voting rights), are the subject of speculation on the Stock Exchange on a possible sale after the death of the Knight.

June 13, 2023





Yesterday, when the former premier’s disappearance became official, there was a flare up of up to +10%, which then partially recovered during the day. At today’s reopening the stock started higher, then accelerated to reach a gain of more than 5% for the A’s and close to +4% for the B’s.

On the other hand, the Mondadori made less moves, as happens with Banca Mediolanum, on whose reorganizations the Stock Exchange is colder.

The reason for the igniting of the Mfe securities is precisely linked to speculation on possible evolutions of control. The Fininvest holding – which yesterday ensured full continuity in management – has half the voting rights and tightened its grip on the Biscione after the 2021 peace with Vivendi, who had tried to climb the Berlusconi televisions. The French shareholder, who remained within the group while awaiting prices suitable for the exit, had as his forte the union of the televisions with Telecom, another Italian adventure in which he has remained entangled for now. But, for his part, Berlusconi has always made it clear that Mediaset’s industrial project is to make it a European television hub.

The market thinks about the future of Fininvest, the safe controlled by the entrepreneur, through personal holdings, and owned by all five children: to understand how the balance of power will be with the succession and therefore how the strategies of family. Equita recalls that Fininvest owns 41.5% of Mfe shares (35.1% of A shares and 50.5% of B shares) and thanks to multiple voting and treasury shares in Mfe it has about 50% of the vote. The second shareholder is Vivendi with a 19.8% stake in the shares and 23.6% of the voting rights.

As regards the succession, in the case 61.2% of Fininvest owned by Silvio Berlusconi is divided among his 5 children, the transfer of control of Fininvest would pass to Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi, who currently control 21.42% rather than Marina and Piersilvio who each control 7.65%. However, the inheritance law establishes that 1/3 of the inheritance could be freely assigned by testamentary way. In this case, control of Fininvest could also pass to Marina and Piersilvio with Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi holding about 45% of the company.

Press rumors report that an old agreement signed at the time of separation with Verónica Lario it would establish that control of Fininvest passes to Marina and Pier Silvio (both operating in Mondadori and Mfe), while the other children would be compensated with liquidity. Equity it also reports other indiscretions from groups potentially interested in Mfe, such as discovery, while Vivendi would be willing to accept an offer on the Tim network at lower values ​​than those requested in exchange for a go-ahead from the government to go further in Mfe. The Meloni government would be more willing to reduce Vivendi’s role in Italy rather than making it grow perhaps with the purchase of Mediaset.

“We believe – says the sim – that it will be important to verify the new structures in Fininvest and in the event of a change of control, the issue of golden power by the government will always remain. We also believe that it could accelerate the Rai Way – Ei Towers dossier, which would make it possible to better value Ei Towers in Mfe”. Finally, says Equita, “we continue to believe that the discount between the A and B shares of the group should be reduced, considering that they would have the same treatment in the event of a change of control”.

The analysts of Intermonte they also focus on the Nielsen data, released yesterday, which show that TV advertising revenues grew by 0.3% in Italy in April. Revenue from Mediaset channels rose by 0.1% year on year, in line with the market. “From a strategic and operational point of view we expect the group to continue in continuity after the death of the founder, says Intermonte while on the April advertising front “the figure is positive and confirms the good stability of advertising revenues even in a macro context rather uncertain”.