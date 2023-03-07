Mia: measure for active inclusion By the end of the month, the definitive text should arrive in the Council of Ministers. It’s called Mia (Measure for active inclusion) the tool chosen by the government to overcome the season of basic income. The beneficiaries of the new subsidy, which should allow savings of up to 3 billion, will mainly be two audiences: poor families with no employable people and families with people able to work. The first are those with “weak” categories such as a minor, an elderly person, a disabled person. The other large audience is the one where there is at least one subject between 18 and 60 years of age (ie employable) and no disabled, minor or elderly person. The new allowance will be equal to a maximum of 6,000 euros a year and will be multiplied by the equivalence scale linked to family composition, taking into account the vulnerable categories. The highest multiple is 2.2, which makes it possible to reach 13,200 euros. But in the absence of “weak” categories, the 6,000 euros per year are reduced to 4,500.

The case/1 In 4 in the family and no one can be employed: the allowance drops to 800 euros By the end of the month, the definitive text should arrive in the Council of Ministers. Her name is Mia (Measure for Active Inclusion) the instrument chosen by the government to overcome the season of basic income. The beneficiaries of the new subsidy, which should allow savings of up to 3 billion, will mainly be two audiences: poor households with no employable people and households with people able to work. The first are those with “weak” categories such as a minor, an elderly person, a disabled person. The other large audience is the one where there is at least one subject between 18 and 60 years of age (ie employable) and no disabled, minor or elderly person. The new allowance will be equal to a maximum of 6,000 euros a year and will be multiplied by the equivalence scale linked to family composition, taking into account the vulnerable categories. The highest multiple is 2.2, which makes it possible to reach 13,200 euros. But in the absence of “weak” categories, the 6,000 euros per year are reduced to 4,500. (Of Claudia Voltattorni) See also Monkey pox: what we know about sexual transmission

The case/2 Subsidy cut by 25% if a job can be obtained A month’s suspension At the moment, households made up of employable people, i.e. able to carry out a job, also benefit from the basic income. The tightening introduced with the Budget law establishes that in 2023 this type of nuclei can obtain the subsidy for a maximum of seven months. The introduction of the Mia provides for a more closely knit system for those who can be employed than in the past: they will still be able to apply for Mia, but they will be granted a treatment reduced by 25% compared to the monthly allowance provided for families where there are disabled, minors or elderly people. The subsidy for families with employable people will have a duration of 12 months, and, following a one-month suspension, may be renewed for a further six-month period.