Mice content – ​​health check

Cat content is a much-discussed Internet phenomenon. Cat pictures are cute and supposedly evoke positive feelings in viewers, especially when it comes to kittens. But baby mice will definitely work, too. Here is a picture of a baby mouse that was found abandoned on the side of the road and is now being nursed by a veterinarian with cat rearing milk. It already has fur, it can groom itself, its eyes are just opening.

The little mouse was the star at a party yesterday. She had to come along because she gets fed every few hours. She also gets pats with a small brush.

Mouse or rat babies are obviously found quite often, there are numerous entries on the Internet. If the mouse in the picture – the male sex was determined by a veterinarian – is large and has been making the wilderness unsafe for a while, it can also be dangerous for humans. Mice can transmit hantaviruses and thus cause viral hemorrhagic fevers, which are often severe.

The number of cases is very irregular over time. Every few years there are clusters of disease depending on the frequency of occurrence of mice. Regional focal points in recent years have repeatedly been Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Eastern Bavaria. For these regions, the forecast tool at the Federal Environment Agency also predicts an increased risk for 2023.

2021 was a typical “Hanta year” with 1,740 diseases reported according to the Infection Protection Act (IfSG), 2022, on the other hand, with 142 reports, there were very few cases, 2023 there will be more, but it will probably not be a “Hanta year” – there are 103 reports As of today.
About two-thirds of those affected are men. 58 people had to be hospitalized in 2021 due to hantavirus disease.

Last year there was media excitement about Bornavirus diseases after deaths in Bavaria. However, Bornavirus diseases are much rarer than Hantavirus diseases and the viruses are mainly transmitted by shrews. The little mouse is innocent either way, she wasn’t born in 2022. And who would ever think she could do anything bad, isn’t she cute? At least like cat content?

