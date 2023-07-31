Michela Murgia: Embracing Life and Defying Stereotypes in the Face of Illness

Italian Writer Michela Murgia Shares Her Battle with Stage Four Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renowned Italian writer Michela Murgia took to Instagram to give her followers an update on her health as she continues her battle against stage four renal cell carcinoma. In a heartfelt post, Murgia shared a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, donning wireless headphones and oxygen nasal cannulas, with a smile on her face.

Murgia expressed her hesitation about posting photos from the hospital, but she also wanted to be transparent about her journey, emphasizing that going to the hospital for treatment is a common experience for those undergoing medical care. She went on to express gratitude for being able to receive treatment and urged others not to demonize taxpayers, who contribute to the vital health system.

The 51-year-old writer revealed that she receives numerous messages filled with affection from her fans every day. However, due to her constant fatigue, she is unable to respond to all of them. Murgia explained that she often finds herself having to go to the hospital unexpectedly, as her body sometimes throws surprises at her. Recently, she experienced shortness of breath due to excessive liquid in the crevices of her tissues.

Despite the challenges, Murgia praised the level of care provided by the Italian health system, crediting it for making her feel better each time. She shared an answer she would like to give to those continually asking about her well-being: “I can feel better, but I can no longer feel ‘well.’ ‘Better’ is still preferable to bad, so enjoy it with me.”

Murgia’s post received an outpouring of support from her followers, who sent encouraging messages and wished her a speedy recovery. Her transparency about her journey with cancer has allowed her fans to join her in her battle against the disease.

Michela Murgia is known for her novels and essays that explore topics such as religion, feminism, and social issues. Her works have earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Strega Prize for her novel “Accabadora” in 2010.

As Murgia continues to undergo treatment, her fans and the literary community await her recovery and look forward to her future literary contributions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

