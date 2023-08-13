Michela Murgia’s husband: “We were brother and sister, never engaged. In the last hours of his life he dictated a book”

They met six years ago, in 2017, during a theater show. From there, one was born strong friendship which last July 15 brought Michelle Murgia to marry “at the point of death” Lorenzo Terenzi, sixteen years younger (he will be 35 on August 19). It is Terenzi himself who tells in a long interview with Corriere della Sera the fraternal relationship with the Sardinian writer who died a few days ago at the age of 51, cut short by stage four renal cell carcinoma which, as she anticipated in early May, had left her with only a few months to live.

Lorenzo speaks a few hours later i funerals celebrated yesterday, Saturday 12 August, in the artists’ church in Piazza del Popolo in Rome. He does not speak of a “relationship” but of “a friendship that has continued to flourish over time”, specifying that “there was never anything sexual about it, it was a friendship evolved to the nth degree. Then she needed me and she asked me to do this thing that I would never have done otherwise, because we had never been engaged, there had never been anything other thanto be brother and sister, two human beings who had met in a profound way. We laughed at silly things and cried at difficult things.”

The first meeting with Murgia took place in his native Sardinia: “She was working on Quasi Grazia, a theatrical show based on the book by Marcello Fois. I had been called at the last minute as assistant director”. Terenzi dealt with “the training, the exercises that are done before. To do well as an actor you have to get in touch with very deep parts of yourself. This made us bond. She has been very generous from the beginning. We immediately became friends, then confidants, and over the years “best friends”, as he said”.

The queer family, that love nest without blood ties, and the idea of ​​marriage immediately after diagnosis of serious illness. It was Easter. “I probably have a life expectancy of four years,” she told me. “If you’re free in a few years, would you like to marry me? In this way I will be able to have a person close to me whom I trust to make decisions for me”.

Terenzi didn’t hesitate but “then the clinical picture changed and he told me we had to anticipate. I asked her if she just wanted to do a bureaucratic thing to keep between us or if she wanted to tell the others about it. She replied that it was better if we told it, because he was a public figure and we had to keep the pulse of the narrative ”.

Lorenzo, who has not yet met Costanza Marongiomother of Michela Murgia, who announced yesterday that “we will talk to each other” shortly, she says that her parents “understood immediately, they didn’t let themselves be influenced by outside voices” and met her best friend who later became his wife.

Terenzi then explains that the funeral home was set up in the new house recently purchased in Rome by the writer to spend the last months of her life with her queer family. “She was wearing a patterned kimono and underneath she had a green dress,” she explains, adding that she was in the last hours of her life “he even dictated a book” to one of his soul children.

Finally, he recalls the sweet and cute ways “of giving her medicines” because Michela “never felt like she was in a hospital”. Then the farewell on the evening of Thursday 10 August. She left “peacefully at 10.50pm. Around her the people who loved her. Afterwards, we were overwhelmed by an avalanche of affection. She would have been happy.”

Cyrus Cuozzo

