Home » Michelle Causo killed in Rome, at the home of the drug killer and the 17-year-old’s mobile phone. Analyze cell phone memories
Health

Michelle Causo killed in Rome, at the home of the drug killer and the 17-year-old’s mobile phone. Analyze cell phone memories

by admin
Michelle Causo killed in Rome, at the home of the drug killer and the 17-year-old’s mobile phone. Analyze cell phone memories

A first breakthrough in the investigation into the death of Michelle Causo, stabbed to death in Primavalle in the early afternoon of last Wednesday. The police found the same age arrested for aggravated voluntary homicide, drugs and also the victim’s mobile phone at ODS’s home.

During the check inapartment of horror also the victim’s mobile phone together with other mobile devices that are now being examined. On Saturday morning at the juvenile reception center in via Virginia Agnelli, at Portuense, a validation hearing for the 17-year-old before the investigating judge. He could answer the judge’s questions to also clarify the question of the debt he would owe to the victim.

See also  Gianni Aleotti, the founder of the Cinque Anelli gym in Suzzara has died

You may also like

Austria F1, Ferrari penalized: the new classification, Sainz...

Health and well-being, those who do this type...

Barbara D’Urso away from Afternoon 5, her sister...

The Importance of a Proper Recovery Meal After...

France still burns, 719 stopped overnight: summit at...

Argentina’s Pumitas brace for a challenging match against...

SBK, UPDATE: Tom Sykes broke 10 ribs after...

all the details of the beach party

Mind-muscle connection: how to learn how to activate...

Delayed sleep: why we go to bed unnecessarily...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy