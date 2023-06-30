Michelle Causo killed in Rome, at the home of the drug killer and the 17-year-old’s mobile phone. Analyze cell phone memories

A first breakthrough in the investigation into the death of Michelle Causo, stabbed to death in Primavalle in the early afternoon of last Wednesday. The police found the same age arrested for aggravated voluntary homicide, drugs and also the victim’s mobile phone at ODS’s home.

During the check inapartment of horror also the victim’s mobile phone together with other mobile devices that are now being examined. On Saturday morning at the juvenile reception center in via Virginia Agnelli, at Portuense, a validation hearing for the 17-year-old before the investigating judge. He could answer the judge’s questions to also clarify the question of the debt he would owe to the victim.

