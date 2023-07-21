Michelle Hunziker in great shape, her secret? The super diet of the presenter

Michelle Hunziker at 46 has an enviable physical shape, she recently became a grandmother but judging by her body and her physical appearance, she would almost seem like a little girl. But how does she get to have such a body: the diet she follows.

Michelle Hunziker is in perfect shape! Although the years go by for her too, the presenter of Striscia la Notizia has a toned and muscular body, devoid of any imperfection. But what is the diet that she follows?

The Swiss showgirl, despite having mother nature on her side, still follows precise feeding to stay in shape, as well as practice a series of targeted workouts to maintain muscle tone.

Michelle Hunziker’s diet, how does she keep fit

Michelle Hunziker in addition to being a grandmother, she is the mother of three daughters and yet he has a body that shows absolutely no sign of passing time. The presenter some time ago in an interview with ‘Chi’ has explained what is his diet.

How to keep fit Michelle Hunziker (IG Therealhunzigram) – Tantasalute.it

On the ‘famous’ weekly, the presenter said that she feels the need to eat a lot and, above all, everything. Hunziker explained that just a salad is not enough, she is passionate about nutrition and she follows precise fundamental rules: “I eat every day 125 grams of protein, 140 of carbohydrates and 50 of fat“, he has declared.

The presenter of Striscia la Notizia made it known that she never gives up a glass of wine in the evening. In the morning, however, she eats toasted bread with sweet creams from Goovi, her wellness brand. Furthermore, her rule of beauty consists in eating six days a week in a healthy way and weighed. It’s a day in which instead you allow yourself a sgarro and you can be more relaxed. In short, it is a diet that, in addition to physical fitness, also guarantees a good mood.

Just like Elisabetta Canalis, too the Swiss presenter never gives up physical activity. Hunziker explained how at a certain age the force of gravity would not look anyone in the face and so she too must roll up her sleeves to have a toned body. In addition to the diet, you practice a lot of sport, targeted gym workouts for various areas of the body. Furthermore, a few years ago she started practicing Karate, a martial art that is good for the body and mind. Michelle also loves skiing in the winter and never gives up on long walks.

