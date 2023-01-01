Home Health Michelle Hunziker, the disease that no one knew about: if she tries to do it she risks her life | There isn’t a cure
Despite being young and fit, Michelle Hunziker has also had to face health problems, some of which have completely changed her lifestyle. In fact, the Swiss showgirl has a disease for which there is no cure…

Michelle Hunziker has become a true icon of Italian television. In fact, in a short time she managed to carve out a space for herself as a showgirl on Italian networks. At the beginning of her career it was always at the center of gossip, for his relationship with the beloved Eros Ramazzotti. Today, she is back in the eye of the storm after the announcement of her separation from Tomaso Trussardi.

The showgirl continued to work steadily, also trying his hand at acting. She was much loved for example within the sitcome Love Bugs. For a period you also supported Claudio Bisio in running Zelig. She also arrived at the conduction of Sanremo, in 2018. Furthermore, it has also gained a large space on social networks, becoming a real influencer. There are numerous collaborations with brands and fashion houses made by women.

Now she’s also about to become a grandmother, at just 45 years old. In fact, her daughter Aurora, had with Eros Ramazzotti, is pregnant with her first child. However, not everyone knows that the showgirl has a disease for which there is no cure.

Michelle Hunziker and the disease without a cure: this is what happened to the show girl

Although Michelle Hunziker is a sporty woman and very attentive to nutrition, health problems are not lacking in her either. In fact, for example, the Swiss presenter experienced very dramatic moments during the pandemic period. You told Silvia Toffanin that you had Covid.

In fact, he told Verissimo: “I had a pretty difficult time. Nobody knows, but I had Covid. I decided to live it in my privacy without advertising it, but it wasn’t easy. I haven’t been well.” This amazed everyone who were not at all aware of what had happened to Tomaso Trussardi’s ex.

In addition to Covid, however, Michelle Hunziker’s pathology is another that no one knows and that has changed her lifestyle. Unfortunately there is no cure because it is an allergy very serious that even puts her at risk of death. The woman has in fact discovered that she is allergic to shrimp, which changed her eating habits forever. It seems that the showgirl was really crazy about it.

