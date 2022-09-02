Her stomach ache was initially mistaken for an excuse not to go to school, but, at the age of 14, she ended up in hospital: a month of hospitalization and a diagnosis of Crohn’s disease. It is only the beginning of the ordeal of Micol Rossi, a thirty-year-old Venetian, who says “I could not eat, I was very thin, I had abdominal pain and persistent diarrhea, so much so that they fed me artificially.