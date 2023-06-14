Micro 3D printing optimizes suturing device for minimally invasive surgery

Sutrues suturing device for minimally invasive surgery

Micro-scale 3D printing with innovative polymer resin printers from Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) accelerates and improves product development. For example, the Sutrue company in Colchester, England, used 3D-printed components to bring an automatic sewing device for minimally invasive surgery to market.

Minimally invasive surgery leads to shorter recovery times, better healing results and fewer complications. But there are still not enough instruments for these very precise interventions in the smallest of spaces. Sutrue’s minimally invasive suturing device is specifically designed for keyhole, laparoscopic and robotic procedures. Until now, there has not been an instrument that achieves the small diameter of just eight millimeters required for minimally invasive surgery.

The idea for such an automatic sewing machine came from Alex Berry, founder and technical director of Sutrue, based near Colchester, England, while recovering from a broken ankle in 2008. After years of research and experimentation, Berry’s team had developed a handheld device that automatically feeds a sewing needle and thread through tissue and back into the device. The needle rotates in and out of the device on a fixed path while remaining horizontal on the third axis. The tips of the device were prototyped from steel, which took a significant amount of time and made design changes difficult.

Prototyping a key component

However, one of the most important components of the tip had to be updated to improve the stability of the needle guide. Machining the part would have delayed product testing by several months, incurred significant costs, and left no room for variation. 3D printing the part to be replaced allowed the team to test different versions and check different tolerances in a short time frame. In addition, when 3D printing, the team was able to take aesthetics into account and print the parts in two different colors.

“Thanks to the accuracy of BMF’s micro 3D printers, we were able to try three different parts to find the ideal solution. Now our device works as designed, without the cost and time delay of machining,” said Alex Berry, Sutrue’s Founder and CTO. “The parts printed by BMF are as designed and consistently accurate.”

Advances in minimally invasive surgery

New advances in medical technology will further advance the possibilities of minimally invasive surgery. By 3D printing prototypes with the resolution, size, and tolerance of precision injection molded parts, the tools required for minimally invasive procedures can be rapidly advanced.

Über BMF – Boston Micro Fabrication

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) specializes in micro-precision 3D printing. The company’s microArch system is based on a 3D printing technology called PμSL (Projection Micro Stereolithography). This technology enables rapid photopolymerization of a layer of liquid polymer using a UV light flash with microscale resolution. Customizable optics, a high-quality motion platform and controlled processing technology result in accurate, high-resolution 3D prints for product development, research and small-scale industrial production. This industry breakthrough gives manufacturers the benefits of 3D printing without sacrificing quality or scalability.

Founded in 2016, BMF has offices in Singapore, Boston, Shenzhen and Tokyo. For more information about BMF, please visit www.bmf3d.de

