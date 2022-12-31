Professional journalist, I write about news , politics and the economy: I worked for La Repubblica, La Stampa, Sky, Il Manifesto, Ansa, Rai and QuiFinanza. In the past I also dealt with Social Media Management and Copywriting in various communication agencies (Hub09, Doing, WPP).











Microbiological risk. The alarm for Listeria continues to involve also i dairy products. The Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of a batch of cheese of the brand Cheese Academy. Here’s what to do if you have purchased the packs in the supermarkets.

Which batches are at risk of Listeria

The Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of a batch of cheese – the sales denomination is ‘Brillo of Treviso gr. 380′ – considered a microbiological risk, the December 22, 2022: the presence of Listeria.

What is known is that the identification mark of the establishment is IT 05 294 CE and that the cheese was produced on the farm The Carpenedo dairy srlwith the establishment a Povegliano, in the province of Treviso.

Photo source: Ministry of Health

The cheese withdrawn from the Ministry of Health

The expiry date of the lots in question, 08162J22and April 2023.

In detail, the product has the following expiration dates: March 13, 2023, March 16, 2023, April 5, 2023,April 9, 2023, April 12, 2023, April 13, 2023.

What to do if you bought cheese

If you have purchased packages from the Accademia del Formaggio belonging to the lot in question, the recommendation of the health authorities is do not consume its contents.

The invitation is to return it to all the branches where you bought it: the sale price will be refunded even in the absence of the receipt. Or a replacement will be offered.

The other products of the brand and the other batches of the same cheese they are not involved, stressed the Ministry of Health.

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes

All the details about Listeria monocytogenes bacterium infection – Listeriosis – are reported on the website of the Ministry of Health.

It is a ubiquitous bacterium widespread in the environment, as well as very resistant even at low temperatures.

The risk of infection mainly concerns i fragile subjects: pregnant women, the elderly, infants and immunosuppressed people, who could develop a severe form of the disease regardless of the amount of contaminated food ingested.

The advice is to consume the foods after cooking, since the bacterium does not survive, and above all keep them separate from other foods during the preparation phases: the bacterium, in fact, can still contaminate foods that have already been cooked.

Risky foods are diverse, including:

latte

vegetables

soft cheeses

undercooked meats

slightly seasoned sausages



