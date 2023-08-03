Microbiologist Toni Bennàssar Named New Dean of Faculty of Medicine at University of the Balearic Islands

Title: Microbiologist Toni Bennàssar Appointed New Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of the Balearic Islands

The University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) has announced that microbiologist Toni Bennàssar will take over as the new dean of the Faculty of Medicine on September 11, replacing outgoing dean Miquel Roca. The appointment comes at the end of an eight-year cycle initiated by Roca, who expressed his willingness to assist the new team during the transition period.

Unlike previous appointments, which involved an electoral process, the rector of the UIB, Jaume Carot, made the decision to name Bennàssar directly as the new dean. As the board of the Faculty is still being established, this streamlined appointment process was deemed appropriate.

Roca, reflecting on his tenure, highlighted the significant accomplishments achieved during his leadership. He proudly stated that the Faculty of Medicine has successfully trained 120 doctors in the Balearic Islands. This achievement is particularly notable as it pertains to the first two promotions of a program that faced initial skepticism. Roca now emphasizes the importance of expanding the number of available places, with plans to add nine more spaces for the upcoming academic year.

Reflecting on his experience, Roca described his time as dean as “intense but very happy years.” Despite initial criticism, he remained committed to the growth and enhancement of the Faculty of Medicine. He acknowledged that there were moments when unsubstantiated claims were made against him, but he urged everyone to look forward and focus on the future.

With the transition set to take place in September, the new dean, Bennàssar, is expected to build upon the foundation laid by Roca. The appointment of a microbiologist to this prestigious role signals the university’s commitment to maintaining a strong scientific approach within the field of medicine.

As the new team at the Faculty of Medicine prepares to take charge, it is anticipated that the focus will be on further expanding educational opportunities and fostering the professional growth of future doctors in the Balearic Islands.

