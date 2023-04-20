Microbiome diet: what it is and how it works

The microbiome diet is very important for those who want to achieve not only a healthy weight but also intestinal balance and body well-being.

This comes directly from England and has extensive field demonstrations that have made it possible to determine the great benefits for everyone, so not just those who need to lose weight. A healthy lifestyle with general purification. When it comes to diet, in fact, we must not only imagine the one made for the loss of fat mass, but also to rebalance dysfunctions and certainly, among the many, this plays an excellent role.

The microbiome diet: what it is

The microbiome diet in recent times it has been at the center of a heated debate precisely because it has demonstrated something of which we were not fully aware before. That is, the fact that the tendency of one’s body does not only depend on the quantity and quality of the food one eats, but also on the intestinal health.

In the text of The microbiome diet the BBC reporter, Mosley, presented with a clear and detailed picture of what happens in our body, how the well-being of the intestine and the body works and above all where it leads us through nutrition. You always hear about a diet very much e balanced and of course good physical activity, to lose weight but also to keep fit. However, according to these recent studies there are conditions that go far beyond what we know and that somehow affect our state of health and, more specifically, our body weight.

In the intestine they live further three hundred trillion bacteria and they belong to different species. It is a sort of very delicate ecosystem where the parts coexist and allow us to feed ourselves through beneficial products, but also to somehow alter other factors such as our mood, the immune system and other organs that are not directly connected. The revolutionary discovery concerns precisely the correlation between intestine e brain, two parts of the body that are apparently unrelated to each other but find themselves working in symbiosis, more than we think. For this reason, a new scientific branch has even been born which aims to develop research to better understand this functioning. According to studies, the microbiome has an impact not only on nutrition and on possible gastrointestinal deficits but also on mood, sleep quality, depression and even autism.

All the works are in progress, therefore there are still many developments that will follow and on which light is already being shed. What we do know is that gut microbes and the brain they talk all the time, they do it through neurotransmitters, blood, hormones and therefore all of this has an impact on us. Symptoms are important, knowing your body is essential. If we have gas, abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhea, it means that our intestines send us messages and we need to read and understand them.

How to structure nutrition correctly

The power supply it is fundamental and Mosley’s Microbiome Diet boasts a two-pronged food plan, on the one hand the nutritional one and on the other the medical one. The benefits to be obtained therefore are not only intestinal but generalized to the body to reduce it stress e the inflammation as they are directly involved in eating problems and also in dysfunctions.

The friendly food of the microbiome are: extra virgin olive oil, a healthy fat that is good for polyphenols and antioxidants; bananas that are rich in resistant starch that is not digested by stomach enzymes and reaches the colon where it is fermented by good bacteria; yogurt, which allows you to balance intestinal transit; barley which, thanks to the beta-glucan, favors the growth of good bacteria; turmeric, which allows it to carry out anti-inflammatory activity. I am to be avoided added sugars, excess of red meat, fried foods and obviously too fatty substances.