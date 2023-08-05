Microbiota: the mysterious link between the gut and the brain

2008 marked the beginning of a new era of scientific research thanks to an editorial written by Maria Rescigno, a biologist specializing in applied biotechnology and now a professor of general pathology.

The article, published in the prestigious scientific journal Mucosal Immunology, dealt with the gut-brain axis, a two-way connection between the gut and the brain which has proven crucial to our well-being.

Since then, the field of study has escalated dramatically, leading to a greater understanding of this puzzling relationship between organs. Recently, Maria Rescigno has published a book entitled “Microbiota Geniale” for Vallardi Ed., in which he recounts the complex and articulated path of this promising research area, which continues to be full of stimuli and still unresolved questions.

One of the key elements in understanding this gut-brain axis is the intestinal microbiotaa community of bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites and archaea present in the intestine. These microbes can be both symbionts, beneficial for our body, and pathobionts, potentially harmful. A delicate balance between the two classes of microbes, termed “eubiosis,” is critical to gut health and general well-being.

Maria Rescigno highlighted how the microbiota plays a crucial role in maintaining the health of the brain and nervous system. Both patients with neurological diseases and those with intestinal diseases demonstrated a different composition of the microbiota compared to healthy subjects. This has led scientists to wonder whether changes in the microbiota are the cause or effect of these diseases, paving the way for new insights and research.

The link between the gut and the brain is nothing new.

Already in the nineteenth century, the French anatomist Marie Francois Xavier-Bichat and the neurogastroenterologist Michael D. Gershon had intuited the existence of an intestinal nervous system, defined as “our second brain”. However, thanks to advances in research and discovery of new vascular barriers, such as the one identified by Maria Rescigno in 2015, today we are better able to understand the underlying mechanisms and clinical implications of this mysterious link.

The presence of a vascular barrier in both the gut and brain suggests parallels between the two organs and their constant exchange of information. When the microbiota is altered, inflammatory substances they can enter the circulation and threaten the well-being of the brain. As a result, the brain reacts by erecting a sort of barrier to protect itself, but this defensive response could have negative effects on mood, causing anxiety and other mood disorders.

Research continues to investigate the causes and effects of the gut microbiota and its implications for brain health. The results obtained so far are promising, but there is still much to discover. Studies on preclinical models suggest a direct involvement of the microbiota in the development process of neurological diseases, opening up new possibilities for treatment and prevention.

Maria Rescigno, with his pioneering work and his book “Microbiota Genius”, he has shed new light on this fascinating area of ​​research and demonstrated that the gut microbiota plays a key role in our overall health and well-being. His research continues to inspire scientists from diverse disciplines, from microbiology to neurology, from nutritional sciences to psychiatry, who collaborate to unlock the secrets of this enigmatic gut-brain axis and to improve our understanding and care of the body. and of the mind.

Veronesi Foundation

