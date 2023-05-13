Microcirculation and health: well-being for skin and legs

Much of our health depends on the underlying blood flow. The professor. Luca Martirani, specialist in Biotechnology and professor of Microbiology, Pharmaceutical Techniques and Applied Microbiology, explains the functions of microcirculation and how it affects the well-being of the skin and legs.

What is microcirculation for?

It is the smallest vascular system in our body made up of capillaries, the smallest blood vessels that carry blood to the tissues and cells of our body. It is very important because blood flows and transports oxygen, nutrients, hormones and immune cells to tissues, including peripheral ones, and removes waste substances.

Why does good microcirculation improve skin?

Studies have found that there is a direct link between skin tissues and normal blood flow, starting with blood vessels and capillaries. In fact, with regular microcirculation, the skin remains more elastic and luminous, with a correct water content and a smooth surface.

How does bad microcirculation affect it?

It can lead to a decrease in blood flow and therefore a lower supply of oxygen and nutrients to the skin cells, hindering tissue regeneration. In these cases, problems such as dryness, flaking, inflammation, the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots can arise.

In the heat you are more prone to swollen legs: why?

The heat causes the vessels and capillaries to dilate and increase blood flow with the consequent accumulation of fluids in the legs which gives rise to swelling. Additionally, there is more fluid loss through sweating, which can increase the risk of dehydration and make swelling worse.

How can microcirculation be improved?

Some precautions can help us: drink plenty of water, maintain a healthy body weight, exercise, avoid alcohol and smoking and follow a healthy diet. For swollen legs it is preferable not to stand or sit for too long, not to wear pants that are too tight, high heels or flat shoes and to place a booster seat at the foot of the bed.

What natural remedies can help us?

Supplements with micronutrients such as vitamin C, E, red fruit extracts, omega 3-6-9 can be useful: they help maintain the tone of the blood vessel walls and correct blood circulation, with an antioxidant action to counteract cellular degeneration. Of course they complement but do not replace the benefits of a healthy life and aregular feeding.

